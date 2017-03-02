Sports Listen

Veteran Israeli photojournalist David Rubinger dies at 92

March 2, 2017
JERUSALEM (AP) — Veteran Israeli photographer David Rubinger, whose photo of Israeli paratroopers at the Western Wall holy site became an iconic image of the 1967 Mideast war, has died at age 92.

His death was announced Thursday by his children.

Rubinger was a photojournalist for TIME-LIFE magazine. His portraits span the history of Israel, from the front lines of Israel’s major wars to intimate photos of Israeli prime ministers and Jewish immigrants.

His most famous photo was of the paratroopers after Israeli forces captured the Western Wall and east Jerusalem.

Rubinger was born in Vienna in 1924 and immigrated to Palestine in 1939. He discovered photography while serving in the British army’s Jewish Brigade in World War II. He was awarded Israel’s highest honor, the Israel Prize, in 1997.

