Veteran music executive and former pop star Tommy Page dies

By MARK KENNEDY
and The Associated Press March 4, 2017 4:56 pm 1 min read
NEW YORK (AP) — Tommy Page, a former pop star whose song “I’ll Be Your Everything” went to No. 1 in 1990 and who later became a record company executive, publisher of Billboard magazine and a vice president at Pandora, has died. He was 46.

Billboard.com Editorial Director, Denise Warner said Page was found dead Friday in New York of an apparent suicide. Page started at the magazine in 2011 as associate publisher and was promoted to publisher a year later.

“We are all mourning the loss of our friend and colleague, Tommy Page,” Billboard Entertainment Group President John Amato said. “He was a magnetic soul and a true entertainer.”

Page, at one time, was a senior vice president at Cumulus Media Inc. He previously led artist partnerships, branded content and events at Internet radio company Pandora. He also had been an executive at Warner Bros. Records, where he helped shape the careers of Michael Buble, Alanis Morissette, Josh Groban and Green Day.

Page, a graduate of New York University’s Stern School of Business, started his music career as an artist at Sire Records and topped the Billboard Hot 100 chart with “I’ll Be Your Everything” in April 1990. He co-wrote the song with Jordan Knight and Danny Wood, of Page’s tourmates New Kids on the Block. Page recorded nine studio albums.

Page appeared as himself on an episode of “Full House” in 1992.

He is survived by his husband, Charlie, and their three children

This story has been corrected to show that Page was not working at Cumulus Media Inc. when he died. He had already left the company.

