Whee! Myrtle Beach’s Swamp Fox roller coaster now a landmark

and The Associated Press March 29, 2017 11:17 am < a min read
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (AP) — It’s been a wild ride for the Swamp Fox, a 51-year-old wooden roller coaster in Myrtle Beach that has been given a historic designation.

The Sun News of Myrtle Beach reported (http://bit.ly/2nf2FFH) the ceremonial proclamation was issued Tuesday.

The coaster was built in 1966. It has 2,400 feet (730 meters) of track and a drop of 65 feet (20 meters). It has a maximum speed of 50 mph (80 kph).

Hurricane Hugo damaged the coaster significantly in 1989, but it was refurbished a few years later.

City Councilman Randal Wallace says the roller coaster is typical of Myrtle Beach’s history, which he points out is far different than Charleston’s. That city 100 miles (160 kilometers) south of Myrtle Beach is known for its historic homes, cobblestone streets and horse-drawn carriages.

Information from: The Sun News, http://www.thesunnews.com/

