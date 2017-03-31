Sports Listen

Trending:

Talent management problems?TSP returns getting smaller?What's wrong with federal hiring?
Headlines Get Email Alerts

Entertainment News

Home » The Associated Press » Entertainment News » Wildflowers, dormant for years,…

Wildflowers, dormant for years, bloom across California

By JULIE WATSON
and The Associated Press March 31, 2017 2:13 am < a min read
Share

BORREGO SPRINGS, California (AP) — Rain-fed wildflowers have been sprouting from California’s desert sands after lying dormant for years — producing a spectacular display unofficially called a “super bloom” that has drawn record crowds and traffic jams to tiny towns like Borrego Springs.

An estimated 150,000 people in the past month have converged on this town of about 3,500 in the desert about 85 miles (135 kilometers) northeast of San Diego.

Wildflowers are springing up across California thanks to a wet winter. But a “super bloom” is a term referring to a mass amount of desert plants blooming at one time. In California, that occurs maybe once in a decade in any given area.

The natural show in the desert outside Borrego Springs is expected to roll along through May, with different species blooming at different elevations and in different areas.

Online Chat: DJ Kachman, the Veterans Affairs Department’s director of mobile and security technology transformation lead, on April 10, at 1 p.m.
Advertisement

Topics:
All News Entertainment News U.S. News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » Entertainment News » Wildflowers, dormant for years,…
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Today in History

1981: President Reagan shot

Federal News Radio presents a daily update of important moments in the history of the U.S. government.

Fed Photo of the Day

Secretary Tillerson Participates in a Wreath-Laying Ceremony at Anitkabir

Photos of the amazing, moving, important and amusing things happening in the federal community.

Top Stories

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

Mar 30, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 18.7351 0.0086 1.39%
L 2020 25.2128 0.0249 2.42%
L 2030 27.9833 0.0434 3.47%
L 2040 30.0769 0.0553 3.99%
L 2050 17.2203 0.0368 4.47%
G Fund 15.2752 0.0010 0.38%
F Fund 17.5887 -0.0319 0.94%
C Fund 32.8212 0.0972 5.95%
S Fund 42.7997 0.2258 4.66%
I Fund 26.5367 0.0149 4.37%
Closing price updated at approx 6pm EST. each business day. More at tsp.gov.