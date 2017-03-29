Sports Listen

‘Wonder Woman’ wows, Affleck makes appearance at CinemaCon

By LINDSEY BAHR
and The Associated Press March 29, 2017 9:53 pm < a min read
LAS VEGAS (AP) — Wonder Woman is here to save the world, and, possibly the future of DC Comics.

New footage featuring actress Gal Gadot’s lasso-wielding superhero stole the show Wednesday night at CinemaCon, which also featured some peeks at “Aquaman” and “Justice League.” It also marked Ben Affleck’s first public appearance since acknowledging he’d recently completed rehab for alcohol addiction.

The “Batman” star didn’t say anything, but just stood alongside his “Justice League” director Zack Snyder and co-stars Henry Cavill, Jason Momoa and Ezra Miller.

But it was Wonder Woman’s show, even though Gadot wasn’t in Las Vegas. The sepia-soaked extended clips highlighted the World War I espionage thrills.

Co-star Chris Pine, who plays an American soldier, said the Patty Jenkins-directed film had a “Casablanca” feel.

The film hits theaters June 2.

