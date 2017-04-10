10 Things to Know for Monday

Your daily look at late-breaking news, upcoming events and the stories that will be talked about Monday:

1. U.S. AIMS TO FIGHT ISLAMIC EXTREMISTS, OUST SYRIA’S ASSAD

Trump’s national security adviser stresses that Washington isn’t seeking to act unilaterally to remove the Syrian president from power.

2. SUICIDE BOMBERS KILL 44 AT PALM SUNDAY SERVICES IN EGYPT

Advertisement

The Islamic State group claims responsibility for the violence, adding to fears that extremists are shifting their focus to civilians, especially the nation’s Christian minority.

3. SUSPECT’S STATUS SADDENS STOCKHOLM

Swedes question their country’s welcoming immigration policies with pride and pain two days after an asylum-seeker from Uzbekistan allegedly killed four people in the capital’s deadliest extremist attack in years.

4. WHO STEPS UP ON SYRIA AFTER AVOIDING SPOTLIGHT

Secretary of State Rex Tillerson is emerging from the shadows with a leading public role in shaping and explaining the Trump administration’s missile strikes on a Syrian military base.

5. WHAT NEW YORK DERAILMENT HIGHLIGHTS

A seemingly minor accident that delayed hundreds of thousands of commuters for days is an example of how easily the nation’s aging transportation system can be thrown into disarray.

6. WHERE LGBT COUPLES SEEK EQUAL ACCESS TO FERTILITY TREATMENT

Hawaii is one of eight states that require insurance companies to cover a medical procedure called in vitro fertilization, but its mandate includes only heterosexual spouses.

7. WHY TRUMP NOT ALLOWED TO USE PERSONAL HELICOPTER

The Secret Service says standard security protocol requires the president to fly on either Air Force One, a jumbo jet, or Marine One, a helicopter.

8. MUSIC LEGEND CHUCK BERRY REMEMBERED IN ROCK ‘N’ ROLL STYLE

Family, friends and fans pay their final respects to the musician, celebrating the life and career of a man who inspired countless guitarists and bands.

9. FEMALE ATHLETES GET A TRIO OF WINS IN EQUALITY FIGHT

The U.S. women’s national soccer team strikes a new collective bargaining agreement, ending more than a year of negotiations with players seeking comparable compensation to the men’s national team.

10. SERGIO GARCIA WINS THE MASTERS

His dramatic victory over Justin Rose comes nearly 18 years after he was runner-up to Tiger Woods in a breakthrough performance in the PGA Championship.