Artist James Rosenquist, a key pop art figure, dies at 83

April 1, 2017
NEW YORK (AP) — Artist James Rosenquist, a key figure in the pop art movement, has died. He was 83.

Rosenquist’s wife, Mimi Thompson, told The New York Times (http://nyti.ms/2nr3H1v ) that he died Friday in New York City after a long illness.

Rosenquist started by painting signs and billboard advertisements in Times Square and other public places. He later incorporated images from popular culture, from celebrities to consumer goods, into his work.

One of his most famous pieces was “F-111,” which superimposes a Vietnam War fighter-bomber on images of children and consumer goods.

Rosenquist’s work has been featured in solo exhibitions at the Solomon R. Guggenheim Museum, the Museum of Modern Art, the Whitney Museum of American Art and other institutions.

Information from: The New York Times, http://www.nytimes.com

