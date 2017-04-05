Sports Listen

Trending:

IRS: 'Yes' to private collectorsFuture of Defense Innovation BoardNew IT budget guidelines
Headlines Get Email Alerts

Entertainment News

Home » The Associated Press » Entertainment News » Barry Manilow says he…

Barry Manilow says he kept his sexuality secret for ‘fans’

By master
and The Associated Press April 5, 2017 12:04 pm < a min read
Share

NEW YORK (AP) — Barry Manilow tells People magazine that he hid being gay for decades because he thought he would be “disappointing fans if they knew.”

The 73-year-old music legend married his longtime manager, Gary Kief, in a 2014 ceremony at their home in Palm Springs, California. Manilow tells the magazine’s April 17 issue that keeping their romance out of the media was stressful.

Manilow, who has a new album this month, “This Is My Town: Songs of New York,” said he has always tried to keep his personal and public lives separate. “When I met Gary, that was even more of a reason to keep my life private.”

“I’m glad he stayed,” said the singer of such hits as “Mandy” and “Can’t Smile Without You.”

Online Chat: DJ Kachman, the Veterans Affairs Department’s director of mobile and security technology transformation lead, on April 10, at 1 p.m.
Advertisement

Topics:
All News Entertainment News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » Entertainment News » Barry Manilow says he…
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Today in History

1916: Conservationists lobby Congress for National Park Service

Federal News Radio presents a daily update of important moments in the history of the U.S. government.

Fed Photo of the Day

Interior secretary Zinke speaks at MLK Memorial

Photos of the amazing, moving, important and amusing things happening in the federal community.

Top Stories

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

Apr 04, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 18.7244 0.0025 1.73%
L 2020 25.1687 0.0050 2.91%
L 2030 27.9000 0.0077 4.13%
L 2040 29.9684 0.0091 4.73%
L 2050 17.1472 0.0057 5.28%
G Fund 15.2801 0.0009 0.59%
F Fund 17.6574 -0.0003 0.93%
C Fund 32.7186 0.0235 6.07%
S Fund 42.4956 -0.0170 4.57%
I Fund 26.3180 0.0070 7.35%
Closing price updated at approx 6pm EST. each business day. More at tsp.gov.