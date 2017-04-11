Bob Dylan, Willie Nelson set for Outlaw Music Festival Tour

NEW YORK (AP) — Willie Nelson and Bob Dylan are set to perform on a tour based on the country icon’s curated Outlaw Music Festival.

Blackbird Presents and Nelson announced Tuesday that the Outlaw Music Festival Tour will play six cities, including New Orleans and Dallas, from July 1 to July 16.

Willie Nelson & Family will play each night, while Dylan and His Band will perform July 8 in Detroit and July 9 in Milwaukee.

Other performers include Sheryl Crow, the Avett Brothers, Jason Isbell, Margo Price and My Morning Jacket.

Advertisement

Tickets go on sale April 21. The tour will also visit Rogers, Arkansas, and Syracuse, New York.

Nelson launched the Outlaw Music Festival last year.

_____

Online:

http://outlawmusicfest.com