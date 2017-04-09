Sports Listen

Trending:

Changes in DHS morale? Future of VA's mobile strategyFaster promotions for Navy officers?
Headlines Get Email Alerts

Entertainment News

Home » The Associated Press » Entertainment News » 'Boss Baby,' 'Beauty' outshine…

‘Boss Baby,’ ‘Beauty’ outshine ‘Smurfs 3’ at box office

By LINDSEY BAHR
and The Associated Press April 9, 2017 11:45 am < a min read
Share

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The Smurfs are feeling a little blue this weekend.

Studio estimates on Sunday say the third installment in Sony’s animated series, “Smurfs: The Lost Village,” made its box-office debut in third place, with $14 million.

Featuring the voices of Demi Lovato and Joe Manganiello, the movie reportedly cost $60 million to make.

The weekend belonged to family-friendly holdovers “Boss Baby,” which took first place, and “Beauty and the Beast” in second place. “Boss Baby” added $26.3 million in its second weekend, bringing its North American total to $89.4 million.

Online Chat: DJ Kachman, the Veterans Affairs Department’s director of mobile and security technology transformation lead, on April 10, at 1 p.m.
Advertisement

“Beauty and the Beast” earned $25 million. In four weeks, Disney’s live-action fairy tale has earned $432.3 million domestically.

The buddy comedy “Going in Style,” starring Morgan Freeman, Michael Caine and Alan Arkin, opened in fourth place with $12.5 million.

Topics:
All News Business News Entertainment News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » Entertainment News » 'Boss Baby,' 'Beauty' outshine…
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Today in History

1954: Eisenhower gives famous 'domino theory' speech

Fed Photo of the Day

USDA employees volunteer at People's Garden

Top Stories

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

Apr 07, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 18.7188 -0.0029 1.73%
L 2020 25.1507 -0.0070 2.91%
L 2030 27.8665 -0.0116 4.13%
L 2040 29.9257 -0.0142 4.73%
L 2050 17.1194 -0.0087 5.28%
G Fund 15.2831 0.0010 0.59%
F Fund 17.6400 -0.0283 0.93%
C Fund 32.6677 -0.0268 6.07%
S Fund 42.4456 -0.0163 4.57%
I Fund 26.2396 -0.0028 7.35%
Closing price updated at approx 6pm EST. each business day. More at tsp.gov.