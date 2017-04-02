Sports Listen

‘Boss Baby’ dethrones ‘Beauty and the Beast’ with $49M debut

By JAKE COYLE
and The Associated Press April 2, 2017 11:36 am < a min read
NEW YORK (AP) — The taskmaster toddler of “Boss Baby” has dethroned Disney’s “Beauty and the Beast” at the box office with a $49 million debut.

Studio estimates released Sunday said the DreamWorks Animation release starring Alec Baldwin as a suit-clad baby narrowly edged out the previous two-week leader.

The live-action “Beauty and the Beast” took in $48 million in its third weekend. Final ticket sales figures will be released Monday.

Paramount’s “Ghost in the Shell” couldn’t compete with either family-friendly release.

The dystopian science-fiction remake of the Japanese anime classic opened with just $19 million, a poor showing for a film that cost $110 million to make.

Many took issue with the casting of Scarlett Johansson as the cyborg protagonist who was Japanese in the original.

Closing price updated at approx 6pm EST. each business day. More at tsp.gov.