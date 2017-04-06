Sports Listen

Trending:

Is the hiring freeze working? New Labor Dept. HQ updateHow can IRS do more with less?
Headlines Get Email Alerts

Entertainment News

Home » The Associated Press » Entertainment News » Brad Pitt makes rare…

Brad Pitt makes rare showing at Hollywood premiere

By master
and The Associated Press April 6, 2017 10:25 am < a min read
Share

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Brad Pitt has made a somewhat rare public appearance since his split with Angelina Jolie by showing up at the Hollywood premiere of “Lost City of Z.”

The actor looked noticeably thinner when arriving at the Arclight Cinemas on Tuesday night. Although he was pelted with questions from reporters, Pitt gave a wave and said only, “Hi. Good to see you all.”

Pitt has kept a low-profile since Jolie’s divorce filing in September. He showed up at a few premieres last fall for his war drama, “Allied,” which turned out to be a box office disappointment. He also introduced a clip for eventual Best Picture winner “Moonlight” at the Golden Globes in January.

Pitt’s Plan B Entertainment produced “Moonlight” and “Lost City of Z.”

Online Chat: DJ Kachman, the Veterans Affairs Department’s director of mobile and security technology transformation lead, on April 10, at 1 p.m.
Advertisement

Topics:
All News Entertainment News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » Entertainment News » Brad Pitt makes rare…
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Today in History

1917: US enters World War I

Federal News Radio presents a daily update of important moments in the history of the U.S. government.

Fed Photo of the Day

NASA's acting administrator visits Lockheed Martin

Photos of the amazing, moving, important and amusing things happening in the federal community.

Top Stories

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

Apr 05, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 18.7137 -0.0107 1.73%
L 2020 25.1386 -0.0301 2.91%
L 2030 27.8455 -0.0545 4.13%
L 2040 29.8981 -0.0703 4.73%
L 2050 17.1006 -0.0466 5.28%
G Fund 15.2811 0.0010 0.59%
F Fund 17.6553 -0.0021 0.93%
C Fund 32.6217 -0.0969 6.07%
S Fund 42.1089 -0.3867 4.57%
I Fund 26.3069 -0.0111 7.35%
Closing price updated at approx 6pm EST. each business day. More at tsp.gov.