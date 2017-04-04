Celebrity birthdays for the week of April 9-15

April 9: Playboy magazine founder Hugh Hefner is 91. Actress Michael Learned (“The Waltons”) is 78. Country singer Hal Ketchum is 64. Actor Dennis Quaid is 63. Humorist Jimmy Tingle (“60 Minutes II”) is 62. Keyboardist Dave Innis of Restless Heart is 58. Talk-show host Joe Scarborough (“Morning Joe”) is 54. Actor Mark Pellegrino (“Dexter”) is 52. Actress-model Paulina Porizkova is 52. Actress Cynthia Nixon (“Sex and the City”) is 51. Singer Kevin Martin of Candlebox is 48. TV personality Sunny Anderson (“The Kitchen”) is 42. Singer Gerard Way of My Chemical Romance is 40. Actress Keshia Knight Pulliam is 38. Guitarist Albert Hammond Jr. of The Strokes is 37. Actor Charlie Hunnam (“Sons of Anarchy”) is 37. Actor Jay Baruchel (“Knocked Up,” ”Tropic Thunder”) is 35. Actress Annie Funke (“Criminal Minds: Beyond Borders”) is 32. Actor Jordan Masterson (“Last Man Standing”) is 31. Actress Leighton Meester (“Gossip Girl”) is 31. Singer-actor Jesse McCartney (“Summerland”) is 30. Singer Jazmine Sullivan is 30. Actress Kristen Stewart (“Twilight”) is 27. Actress Elle Fanning (“Because of Winn-Dixie”) is 19. Actor Isaac Hempstead Wright (“Game of Thrones”) is 18. Singer Jackie Evancho is 17.

April 10: Actor Max von Sydow is 88. Actress Liz Sheridan (“Seinfeld”) is 88. Reggae artist Bunny Wailer is 70. Actor Steven Seagal is 66. Singer Terre Roche of The Roches is 64. Actor Peter MacNicol (“Numb3rs,” ”Ally McBeal”) is 63. Bassist Steven Gustafson of 10,000 Maniacs is 60. Singer-producer Babyface is 59. Musician Brian Setzer is 58. Drummer Tim “Herb” Alexander of Primus is 52. Comedian Orlando Jones is 49. Guitarist Mike Mushok of Staind is 48. Singer Kenny Lattimore is 47. Rapper Q-Tip of A Tribe Called Quest is 47. Actor David Harbour (“Stranger Things”) is 42. Blues singer Shemekia Copeland is 38. Actress Laura Bell Bundy is 36. Bassist Andrew Dost of fun. is 34. Actor Ryan Merriman (“The Pretender”) is 34. Singer-actress Mandy Moore is 33. Actor Barkhad Abdi (“Captain Phillips”) is 32. Actress Shay Mitchell is 30. Actor Haley Joel Osment (“The Sixth Sense”) is 29. Country singer Maren Morris is 27. Singer-actress AJ Michalka of Ally and AJ is 26. Actress Daisy Ridley (“Star Wars: The Force Awakens”) is 25. Actress Sofia Carson (“Descendants”) is 24.

April 11: Actor Joel Grey is 85. Actress Louise Lasser is 78. Actor Peter Riegart is 70. Actor Bill Irwin is 67. Country singer-songwriter Jim Lauderdale is 60. Guitarist Nigel Pulsford (Bush) is 56. Country singer Steve Azar is 53. Singer Lisa Stansfield is 51. Bassist Dylan Keefe of Marcy Playground is 47. Rapper David Banner is 43. Drummer Chris Gaylor of All-American Rejects is 38. Actress Kelli Garner (“Taking Woodstock,” ”Lars and the Real Girl”) is 33. Singer Joss Stone is 30.

April 12: Musician Herbie Hancock is 77. Musician John Kay of Steppenwolf is 73. Actor Ed O’Neill is 71. Actor Dan Lauria (“The Wonder Years”) is 70. Talk-show host David Letterman is 70. Singer-actor David Cassidy is 67. Singer J.D. Nicholas of The Commodores is 65. Singer Pat Travers is 63. Actor Andy Garcia is 61. Actress Suzzanne Douglas (“The Parent ‘Hood”) is 60. Country singer Vince Gill is 60. TV personality J Alexander (“America’s Next Top Model”) is 59. Guitarist Will Sergeant of Echo and the Bunnymen is 59. Singer Art Alexakis of Everclear is 55. Singer Amy Ray of the Indigo Girls is 53. Singer Nicholas Hexum of 311 is 47. Actor Nicholas Brendon (“Buffy the Vampire Slayer”) is 46. Actress Shannen Doherty is 46. Bassist Guy Berryman of Coldplay is 39. Actress Claire Danes is 38. Actress Jennifer Morrison (“Once Upon A Time,” ”House”) is 38. Actor Matt McGorry (How To Get Away With Murder,” ”Orange Is The New Black”) is 31. Singer-guitarist Brendon Urie of Panic At The Disco is 30.

April 13: Actor Lyle Waggoner (“The Carol Burnett Show”) is 82. Actor Edward Fox is 80. Actor Paul Sorvino is 78. Singer Lester Chambers of The Chambers Brothers is 77. Musician Jack Casady of Jefferson Airplane is 73. Actor Tony Dow (“Leave It To Beaver”) is 72. Musician Al Green is 71. Actor Ron Perlman is 67. Actor William Sadler (“Wonderfalls,” ”Roswell”) is 67. Singer Peabo Bryson is 66. Drummer Max Weinberg of the E Street Band (and “Late Night With Conan O’Brien”) is 66. Keyboardist Jimmy Destri (Blondie) is 63. Singer-bassist Louis Johnson of The Brothers Johnson is 62. Actress Saundra Santiago (“Miami Vice”) is 60. Guitarist Joey Mazzola of Sponge is 56. Actress Page Hannah (TV’s “Fame”) is 53. Actress-comedian Caroline Rhea (“Sabrina the Teenage Witch,” ”The Biggest Loser”) is 53. Bassist Lisa Umbarger (The Toadies) is 52. Guitarist Marc Ford (Black Crowes) is 51. Actor Ricky Schroder is 47. Singer Aaron Lewis of Staind is 45. Actor Bokeem Woodbine (TV’s “Fargo,” ”Saving Grace”) is 44. Singer Lou Bega is 42. Actor Glenn Howerton (“It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia”) is 41. Actress Kelli Giddish (“Law and Order: SVU”) is 37. Singer Nellie McKay is 35. Rapper Ty Dolla $ign is 35. Actress Allison Williams (“Girls”) is 29.

April 14: Actor Bradford Dillman (“Falcon Crest”) is 87. Country singer Loretta Lynn is 85. Actress Julie Christie is 77. Guitarist Ritchie Blackmore is 72. Actor John Shea (“Gossip Girl,” ”Lois and Clark”) is 68. Actor Brad Garrett (“Everybody Loves Raymond”) is 57. Actor Robert Carlyle (“Once Upon A Time”) is 56. Singer-guitarist John Bell of Widespread Panic is 55. Actress Catherine Dent (“The Shield”) is 52. Drummer Barrett Martin (Screaming Trees) is 50. Actor Anthony Michael Hall is 49. Actor Adrien Brody is 44. Singer David Miller of Il Divo is 44. Rapper Da Brat is 43. Actor Antwon Tanner (“One Tree Hill”) is 42. Actress Sarah Michelle Gellar is 40. Actor Rob McElhenney (“It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia”) is 40. Singer Win Butler of Arcade Fire is 37. Actor Claire Coffee (“Grimm”) is 37. Actor Nick Krause (“The Descendants”) is 25. Actor Graham Phillips (“The Good Wife”) is 24. Actress Skyler Samuels (“Scream Queens”) is 23. Actress Abigail Breslin (“Little Miss Sunshine”) is 21.

April 15: Country singer Roy Clark is 84. Actress Claudia Cardinale (“Son of the Pink Panther”) is 79. Singer-guitarist Dave Edmunds is 74. Actor Michael Tucci (“Diagnosis Murder”) is 71. Actress Lois Chiles (“Austin Powers”) is 70. Actress Amy Wright is 67. Actress Emma Thompson is 58. Singer Samantha Fox is 51. Guitarist Ed O’Brien of Radiohead is 49. Actor Danny Pino (“Cold Case”) is 43. Country singer Chris Stapleton is 39. Actor Luke Evans (“The Hobbit”) is 38. Drummer Patrick Carney of The Black Keys is 37. Actor Seth Rogen is 35. Singer-songwriter Margo Price is 34. Drummer De’Mar Hamilton of Plain White T’s is 33. Actress Samira Wiley (“Orange Is The New Black”) is 30. Actress Emma Watson is 27. Actress Maisie Williams is 20.