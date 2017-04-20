Sports Listen

Trending:

How to feds feel about reorg?Trump EO: Buy AmericanDoD pushback on State cuts
Headlines Get Email Alerts

Entertainment News

Home » The Associated Press » Entertainment News » Charlie Murphy remembered by…

Charlie Murphy remembered by fellow comedians at funeral

By The Associated Press
and The Associated Press April 20, 2017 11:48 am < a min read
Share

Dave Chappelle, Cedric the Entertainer and George Lopez were among comedians who gathered to say goodbye to fellow comic Charlie Murphy, who died last week following a battle with leukemia.

Cedric the Entertainer posted a photo on Instagram of the group of comedians wearing black at what appeared to be a funeral home. In the caption he wrote: “Tonite we joined Family n Friends to pay tribute and lay to rest our brother the Legendary #charliemurphy.”

The 57-year-old Murphy is best known for his work on Comedy Central’s “Chappelle’s Show.” He was the subject of popular sketches in which he retold his adventures with younger brother Eddie Murphy and celebrities like Prince and Rick James.

“Chappelle’s Show” co-creator Neil Brennan also attended the Wednesday service.

White House ends hiring freeze, mandates workforce, mission restructuring
Advertisement

Topics:
All News Entertainment News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » Entertainment News » Charlie Murphy remembered by…
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Today in History

1898: McKinley asks Congress to declare war on Spain

Fed Photo of the Day

Expedition 51 crew wave at the pad

Top Stories

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

Apr 19, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 18.7245 -0.0018 1.73%
L 2020 25.1347 -0.0046 2.91%
L 2030 27.8184 -0.0073 4.13%
L 2040 29.8599 -0.0083 4.73%
L 2050 17.0728 -0.0045 5.28%
G Fund 15.2951 0.0010 0.59%
F Fund 17.8096 -0.0192 0.93%
C Fund 32.4394 -0.0513 6.07%
S Fund 42.5173 0.1153 4.57%
I Fund 26.1882 0.0078 7.35%
Closing price updated at approx 6pm EST. each business day. More at tsp.gov.