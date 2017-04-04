Sports Listen

Trending:

IRS shows improvementsNew cuts for EPA?Navy looking for new hires?
Headlines Get Email Alerts

Entertainment News

Home » The Associated Press » Entertainment News » Chris Evans talks breakup…

Chris Evans talks breakup with ‘Gifted’ co-star Jenny Slate

By master
and The Associated Press April 4, 2017 7:49 am < a min read
Share

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Chris Evans says he’s “endlessly grateful” for having met his “Gifted” co-star Jenny Slate, despite their breakup in February.

The romance between the comedic actress and “Captain America” star lasted nine months. Evans tells USA Today that Slate is “an incredible human being” and “a very, very special person.”

Slate also had some kind words for in an interview with Vulture last month, calling him “truly one of the kindest people” she’s ever met. But she added that the breakup was probably for his best. She says she hasn’t spoken with Evans much lately, but would “love to be his friend one day.”

Moviegoers can catch a glimpse of the former couple’s chemistry when “Gifted” opens Friday.

Online Chat: DJ Kachman, the Veterans Affairs Department’s director of mobile and security technology transformation lead, on April 10, at 1 p.m.
Advertisement

Topics:
All News Entertainment News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » Entertainment News » Chris Evans talks breakup…
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Today in History

1860: Pony Express debuts

Fed Photo of the Day

Marines learn explosive breaching

Top Stories

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

Apr 03, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 18.7219 -0.0062 1.73%
L 2020 25.1637 -0.0267 2.91%
L 2030 27.8923 -0.0516 4.13%
L 2040 29.9593 -0.0681 4.73%
L 2050 17.1415 -0.0466 5.28%
G Fund 15.2792 0.0031 0.59%
F Fund 17.6577 0.0475 0.93%
C Fund 32.6951 -0.0521 6.07%
S Fund 42.5126 -0.3577 4.57%
I Fund 26.3110 -0.0999 7.35%
Closing price updated at approx 6pm EST. each business day. More at tsp.gov.