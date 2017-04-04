Sports Listen

Debut novel ‘Behold the Dreamers’ wins PEN/Faulkner award

By master
and The Associated Press April 4, 2017 10:20 am < a min read
NEW YORK (AP) — A timely, and timeless, debut novel about immigration and the class divide has won the PEN/Faulkner Award for fiction.

Imbolo Mbue’s “Behold the Dreamers” was chosen from hundreds of submitted works, the PEN/Faulkner Foundation announced Tuesday. The novel tells of immigrants from Cameroon, Mbue’s native country, and their hopes and struggles to succeed in New York City.

Mbue will receive $15,000 in prize money. The four runners-up, including Louise Erdrich and Garth Greenwell, each will be given $5,000. Previous winners of the PEN/Faulkner Award include E.L. Doctorow, Ann Patchett and Sherman Alexie.

