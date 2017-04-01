Sports Listen

Trending:

Air Force nominee in hot seat?Agencies catching the bounty 'bug?'Why Air Force has a pilot problem?
Headlines Get Email Alerts

Entertainment News

Home » The Associated Press » Entertainment News » DUI case against model…

DUI case against model Stephanie Seymour might be dismissed

By master
and The Associated Press April 1, 2017 10:18 am < a min read
Share

STAMFORD, Conn. (AP) — A Connecticut judge is set to decide whether to dismiss a drunken driving case against supermodel Stephanie Seymour.

The 48-year-old former Victoria’s Secret and Sports Illustrated model is to appear Tuesday in Stamford Superior Court.

The case could be dismissed if she has successfully completed alcohol abuse treatment, attended Alcoholics Anonymous meetings and met with victims of drunken driving accidents. The conditions are part of diversionary programs approved by a judge.

Police say Seymour backed her sport utility vehicle into another car on a highway exit ramp in her hometown of Greenwich in January 2016. Officers say she refused sobriety tests, was unsteady, had bloodshot eyes and smelled of alcohol.

Sponsored Content: Why Governance, Risk and Compliance is Everyone’s Business - Download the Executive Brief Today.
Advertisement

Seymour also was charged with crashing into a utility pole and leaving the scene of another accident the same day.

Topics:
All News Entertainment News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » Entertainment News » DUI case against model…
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Today in History

1917: US purchases Virgin Islands from Denmark

Federal News Radio presents a daily update of important moments in the history of the U.S. government.

Fed Photo of the Day

Navy diver cuts steel underwater

Photos of the amazing, moving, important and amusing things happening in the federal community.

Top Stories

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

Mar 31, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 18.7281 -0.0070 1.39%
L 2020 25.1904 -0.0224 2.42%
L 2030 27.9439 -0.0394 3.47%
L 2040 30.0274 -0.0495 3.99%
L 2050 17.1881 -0.0322 4.47%
G Fund 15.2761 0.0009 0.38%
F Fund 17.6102 0.0215 0.94%
C Fund 32.7472 -0.0740 5.95%
S Fund 42.8703 0.0706 4.66%
I Fund 26.4109 -0.1258 4.37%
Closing price updated at approx 6pm EST. each business day. More at tsp.gov.