Emmy-winning composer Silvestri to receive BMI Icon Award

NEW YORK (AP) — Emmy- and Grammy-winning composer Alan Silvestri will be honored with the BMI Icon Award next month in Beverly Hills, California.

BMI announced Monday that Silvestri will receive the award at the 2017 Film, TV & Visual Media Awards on May 10 at the Beverly Wilshire Hotel.

The composer has scored more than 100 titles. He has earned two Oscar nominations and two Golden Globe nominations.

He is best known for his work with Robert Zemeckis, and together they composed scores for hits such as “Forrest Gump,” the “Back to the Future” trilogy and “Who Framed Roger Rabbit?”

Silvestri is a two-time Emmy winner and a three-time Grammy winner.

He also scored the TV series “Chips” and films like “The Avengers,” ”Predator” and “The Bodyguard.”

