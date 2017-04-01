Sports Listen

Figures of Trump and Putin meet in Bulgarian mall

By VESELIN TOSHKOV
and The Associated Press April 1, 2017 10:03 am < a min read
SOFIA, Bulgaria (AP) — You wouldn’t expect to encounter Donald Trump in a Bulgarian shopping mall, especially not standing next to Vladimir Putin.

Wax figures of both presidents are part of a visiting exhibition staged by the famous Retro Museum from the Black Sea town of Varna.

It took nearly six months to create the Trump figure, museum owner Tsvetan Atanasov explained, adding that the hair was the hardest part.

Putin’s figure is a shorter, with a clenched fist.

Online Chat: DJ Kachman, the Veterans Affairs Department’s director of mobile and security technology transformation lead, on April 10, at 1 p.m.
“After making the life-size figure of Putin eight months ago, it was only logical to invite Trump to our museum,” Atanasov told The Associated Press.

“I hope they will meet soon for real, because they are leaders of two military superpowers and our peace depends a lot on them,” he added.

