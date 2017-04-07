Sports Listen

Trending:

Changes in DHS morale? Future of VA's mobile strategyFaster promotions for Navy officers?
Headlines Get Email Alerts

Entertainment News

Home » The Associated Press » Entertainment News » Film academy rules ineligible…

Film academy rules ineligible documentary series like ‘O.J.’

By master
and The Associated Press April 7, 2017 1:49 pm < a min read
Share

NEW YORK (AP) — The Academy of Motion Pictures Arts and Sciences has ruled documentary series like the recent Oscar winner “O.J.: Made in America” will no longer be eligible for the Academy Awards.

The academy on Friday announced a handful of rule changes, most notably that “multi-part or limited series” will not be admitted in the documentary category. Questions of eligibility will be resolved by the documentary branch’s executive committee.

Director Ezra Edelman maintained that his critical acclaimed, 467-minute-long “O.J.: Made in America” was created as a long film. It briefly ran in theaters that way, too, making it eligible for the Oscars. Most viewers, however, saw it as a five-part series on ESPN.

The film academy also announced that the best animated film category will now be voted on by the entire membership.

Online Chat: DJ Kachman, the Veterans Affairs Department’s director of mobile and security technology transformation lead, on April 10, at 1 p.m.
Advertisement

Topics:
All News Entertainment News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » Entertainment News » Film academy rules ineligible…
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

Resource Cemter

The Associated Press

Today in History

1954: Eisenhower gives famous 'domino theory' speech

Fed Photo of the Day

Astronaut John Glenn interred at Arlington Cemetery

Top Stories

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

Apr 06, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 18.7217 0.0080 1.73%
L 2020 25.1577 0.0191 2.91%
L 2030 27.8781 0.0326 4.13%
L 2040 29.9399 0.0418 4.73%
L 2050 17.1281 0.0275 5.28%
G Fund 15.2821 0.0010 0.59%
F Fund 17.6683 0.0130 0.93%
C Fund 32.6945 0.0728 6.07%
S Fund 42.4619 0.3530 4.57%
I Fund 26.2424 -0.0645 7.35%
Closing price updated at approx 6pm EST. each business day. More at tsp.gov.