Former Hillary Clinton aide writing memoir

By master
April 19, 2017
NEW YORK (AP) — A former Hillary Clinton aide and speechwriter is writing a book about Clinton and her inner circle of advisers.

Penguin Press announced Wednesday that it had acquired Lissa Muscatine’s “Hillaryland,” which will chronicle her 25 years with Clinton. Penguin is calling “HIllaryland” a close look into “the tight-knit group of women” working with Clinton during her time as first lady, senator, secretary of state and presidential candidate.

Muscatine, who now co-owns a bookstore in Washington, wrote speeches for Clinton, advised her during her 2008 and 2016 presidential runs, and helped write the best-selling Clinton memoir “Living History.”

No release date has been set for Muscatine’s book.

