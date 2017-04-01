Sports Listen

Fox News’ Bill O’Reilly says he is vulnerable to lawsuits

By TALI ARBEL
and The Associated Press April 1, 2017 1:22 pm < a min read
NEW YORK (AP) — In response to a New York Times report, Fox News host Bill O’Reilly says in a statement posted to his website that he is “vulnerable to lawsuits” because of his high-profile job.

The newspaper reported Saturday on payouts made to settle accusations of sexual harassment and other inappropriate behavior. The Times (http://nyti.ms/2nHTteJ ) reported that O’Reilly or Fox News Channel’s owner, 21st Century Fox, have paid $13 million to five women over these complaints.

21st Century Fox did not reply to questions about the allegations but said in a statement Saturday that it had looked into “these matters” in the past few months and discussed them with O’Reilly. The company said O’Reilly “resolved those he regarded as his personal responsibility” although he denied their merits.

Former Fox head Roger Ailes left last summer amid sexual harassment charges.

