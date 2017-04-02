Sports Listen

France hosts NYC events marking centennial of US in WWI

NEW YORK (AP) — The French embassy in the United States is staging a yearlong series of events commemorating the 100th anniversary of America’s entry into World War I.

The embassy’s Cultural Services has kicked off the programs in New York City with events focusing on art, literature, history and French-American relations.

The Museum of the City of New York on Wednesday opens a new exhibit, “Posters and Patriotism: Selling World War I in New York.” The exhibit focuses on the prominent role played by New York City as the center for Allied propaganda during the war.

Other programs and events are planned for the city and elsewhere in the U.S. in the coming months.

The United States formally declared war on Germany on April 6, 1917.

