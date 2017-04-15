Guest lineups for the Sunday news shows

WASHINGTON (AP) — Guest lineups for the Sunday TV news shows:
ABC’s “This Week” — National Security Adviser Lt. Gen. H.R. McMaster.
___
NBC’s “Meet the Press” — Homeland Security Secretary John Kelly; Sens. John McCain, R-Ariz., and Jack Reed, D-R.I.
___
CBS’ “Face the Nation” — Panels of analysts and commentators.
___
CNN’s “State of the Union” — Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt.; Rep. Ed Royce, R-Calif.
___
“Fox News Sunday” — Deputy National Security Adviser K.T. McFarland; Rep. Mac Thornberry, R-Texas.
