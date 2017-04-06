Sports Listen

Trending:

Is the hiring freeze working? New Labor Dept. HQ updateHow can IRS do more with less?
Headlines Get Email Alerts

Entertainment News

Home » The Associated Press » Entertainment News » Harvard holds contest to…

Harvard holds contest to change last line of alma mater song

By master
and The Associated Press April 6, 2017 10:53 am < a min read
Share

CAMBRIDGE, Mass. (AP) — Harvard is holding a contest to erase a reference to “Puritans” from the final line of its alma mater song.

The song “Fair Harvard” ends with the lines “Be the herald of light, and the bearer of love, till the stock of the Puritans die.”

The university’s Presidential Task Force on Inclusion and Belonging said the line “till the stock of the Puritans die” dates to 1836 and needs to be updated “for the 21st century.”

The task force encourages anyone associated with Harvard to submit a new ending by Sept. 15. The winner will be announced next year.

Online Chat: DJ Kachman, the Veterans Affairs Department’s director of mobile and security technology transformation lead, on April 10, at 1 p.m.
Advertisement

The task force is also holding a competition to compose a variation of the song in a new style, such as electronic music or hip-hop.

Topics:
All News Entertainment News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » Entertainment News » Harvard holds contest to…
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Today in History

1917: US enters World War I

Federal News Radio presents a daily update of important moments in the history of the U.S. government.

Fed Photo of the Day

NASA's acting administrator visits Lockheed Martin

Photos of the amazing, moving, important and amusing things happening in the federal community.

Top Stories

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

Apr 05, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 18.7137 -0.0107 1.73%
L 2020 25.1386 -0.0301 2.91%
L 2030 27.8455 -0.0545 4.13%
L 2040 29.8981 -0.0703 4.73%
L 2050 17.1006 -0.0466 5.28%
G Fund 15.2811 0.0010 0.59%
F Fund 17.6553 -0.0021 0.93%
C Fund 32.6217 -0.0969 6.07%
S Fund 42.1089 -0.3867 4.57%
I Fund 26.3069 -0.0111 7.35%
Closing price updated at approx 6pm EST. each business day. More at tsp.gov.