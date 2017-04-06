Harvard holds contest to change last line of alma mater song

Federal News Radio presents a daily update of important moments in the history of the U.S. government.
|Apr 05, 2017
|Close
|Change
|YTD
|L Income
|18.7137
|-0.0107
|1.73%
|L 2020
|25.1386
|-0.0301
|2.91%
|L 2030
|27.8455
|-0.0545
|4.13%
|L 2040
|29.8981
|-0.0703
|4.73%
|L 2050
|17.1006
|-0.0466
|5.28%
|G Fund
|15.2811
|0.0010
|0.59%
|F Fund
|17.6553
|-0.0021
|0.93%
|C Fund
|32.6217
|-0.0969
|6.07%
|S Fund
|42.1089
|-0.3867
|4.57%
|I Fund
|26.3069
|-0.0111
|7.35%
|Closing price updated at approx 6pm EST. each business day. More at tsp.gov.