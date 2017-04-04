Sports Listen

Hyundai, BMW pull ads from Fox’s O’Reilly show

Hyundai and BMW have joined Mercedes-Benz in canceling advertising on Bill O’Reilly’s show on Fox News due to allegations of sexual harassment.

The moves come after a weekend report in The New York Times that O’Reilly and his employer paid five women $13 million to settle harassment or other allegations of inappropriate conduct by Fox’s top-rated star.

Hyundai says it currently has no ads on “The O’Reilly Factor,” but it pulled spots on future episodes. The automaker says it wants to partner with companies and programming that share its values of inclusion and diversity.

BMW says it suspended advertising on the show due to the recent allegations.

A message was left Tuesday seeking comment from a Fox News spokeswoman.

