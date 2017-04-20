Sports Listen

Trending:

How to feds feel about reorg?Trump EO: Buy AmericanDoD pushback on State cuts
Headlines Get Email Alerts

Entertainment News

Home » The Associated Press » Entertainment News » 'Infowars' host Jones says…

‘Infowars’ host Jones says his on-air persona not a ‘trick’

By master
and The Associated Press April 20, 2017 11:45 am < a min read
Share

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Right-wing radio host and conspiracy theorist Alex Jones has testified that he’s sincere in his “Infowars” commentary but acknowledges he also uses satire and comedy on his show.

His testimony Wednesday in his child custody case stands in contrast to comments by his lawyer who last week argued that Jones is a performance artist whose true personality is nothing like his on-air persona.

The Austin American-Statesman reports (http://atxne.ws/2oOuQ2o ) that Jones discounted any suggestion that he’s “playing a trick on the public” with his on-air persona.

He’s scheduled to return to the stand Thursday. His ex-wife, Kelly Jones, is seeking sole or joint custody of their three children.

Sign up for the online chat with Air Force Deputy CIO Bill Marion II on May 9, at 10 a.m. (EDT).
Advertisement

Jones says his shows, which are broadcast on radio, YouTube and other platforms, reach at least 70 million people a week.

Topics:
All News Entertainment News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » Entertainment News » 'Infowars' host Jones says…
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Today in History

1898: McKinley asks Congress to declare war on Spain

Fed Photo of the Day

Expedition 51 crew wave at the pad

Top Stories

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

Apr 19, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 18.7245 -0.0018 1.73%
L 2020 25.1347 -0.0046 2.91%
L 2030 27.8184 -0.0073 4.13%
L 2040 29.8599 -0.0083 4.73%
L 2050 17.0728 -0.0045 5.28%
G Fund 15.2951 0.0010 0.59%
F Fund 17.8096 -0.0192 0.93%
C Fund 32.4394 -0.0513 6.07%
S Fund 42.5173 0.1153 4.57%
I Fund 26.1882 0.0078 7.35%
Closing price updated at approx 6pm EST. each business day. More at tsp.gov.