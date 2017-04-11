Sports Listen

Japan crown prince: Malaysia can be model for diversity

TOKYO (AP) — Japan’s Crown Prince Naruhito says Malaysia’s success is based on its diversity and tolerance, and the country can be a model for a world faced with conflicts.

Naruhito, the oldest son of Emperor Akihito, is first in line to the Chrysanthemum throne. Ahead of his visit to Malaysia this week, he told a rare news conference at his palace Tuesday that he looks forward to learning from the country’s experience in using its ethnic, religious and cultural diversity as a source for development.

He said Malaysia’s contribution to regional cooperation is also an important asset for the rest of Asia and the world.

During his four-day trip to Malaysia, Naruhito is scheduled to meet with Prime Minister Najib Razak, as well as Malaysian students and Japanese residents.

