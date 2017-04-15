Sports Listen

Jay Pharoah says he had rocky relationship with ‘SNL’

April 15, 2017
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Jay Pharoah says he had a rocky time on “Saturday Night Live” because he refused to keep quiet and follow orders.

Pharoah, who was with the NBC show for six seasons, left last year after his contract wasn’t renewed.

In an interview this week with New York radio station Hot97, Pharoah said the NBC comedy show puts performers into boxes and expects them to do what they’re told. But he would resist, he said.

The comedian said he pushed back when producers asked him to play a black woman for a sketch and after they dropped his impression of President Barack Obama from sketches.

Pharoah also said he was nearly fired in 2013 when he spoke out about the lack of black women on the show.

NBC declined comment Saturday.

