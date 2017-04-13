Sports Listen

Jennifer Garner and Ben Affleck file divorce petitions

By master
and The Associated Press April 13, 2017 7:50 pm < a min read
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Jennifer Garner and Ben Affleck are formally ending their marriage with divorce petitions that seek joint custody of their three children.

The actors both filed petitions in Los Angeles on Thursday.

The filings were made without attorneys and are virtually identical. Neither lists a date of separation.

The couple announced they were separating in June 2015 after 10 years of marriage.

At the time, they said they were committed to co-parenting their three children, who range from 5 to 11, and would not comment further on their breakup.

Affleck announced last month that he had recently completed treatment for alcohol addiction.

The actors met while making 2003’s “Daredevil,” in which they both played superheroes.

The filing was first reported by celebrity website TMZ.

