Jets zip through narrow Star Wars Canyon, drawing visitors

By BEN MARGOT and JULIE WATSON
and The Associated Press April 11, 2017 3:22 am < a min read
DEATH VALLEY NATIONAL PARK, California (AP) — Military planes roaring over national parks in the United States have long drawn complaints from hikers and campers.

But in California, the unusually close-up view of jets zipping through a narrow gorge in Death Valley National Park has become such a popular spot that the National Park Service is considering making it an attraction with informational signs about the training dating back to World War II.

The canyon earned the nickname Star Wars Canyon because it resembles “Star Wars” character Luke Skywalker’s home planet of Tatooine.

The park is a four-hour drive from Los Angeles. This year, it has been drawing “Star Wars” fans celebrating the 40th anniversary of the original movie. Some scenes from the 1977 film were shot on the park’s eastern side.

