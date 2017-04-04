Sports Listen

Trending:

OPM breach overboardTSP goes negativeTrump budget a reality?Neverending CR
Headlines Get Email Alerts

Entertainment News

Home » The Associated Press » Entertainment News » Kardashian clan member Kendall…

Kardashian clan member Kendall Jenner says, ‘I’m a big kid’

By LEANNE ITALIE
and The Associated Press April 4, 2017 2:02 am 1 min read
Share

NEW YORK (AP) — When Kendall Jenner isn’t strutting down a runway in wings, cheesing as Marilyn Monroe on video or flea market shopping with Paris Jackson, you might look for her outside.

Whether it’s next to a pool or on a motorbike, enjoying the great outdoors is one of those things the 21-year-old does just for herself.

“I’m born and raised in LA. Even as a kid I was always outside with my little sister. We were in the mud being stupid,” the Kardashian clan member told The Associated Press with a laugh in a recent telephone interview from her hometown.

Since, with her on-fire modeling career taking her all over the world, she’s had to grab Kendall time when she can.

Sponsored Content: Why Governance, Risk and Compliance is Everyone’s Business - Download the Executive Brief Today.
Advertisement

“I’ve had those moments where you kind of need to just take care of yourself and say no to a certain thing,” Jenner said. “I think that’s key.”

Also key when life gets too hectic: stepping away from her phone, even deleting the apps for Instagram or Twitter — for a time.

“I love setting my phone down and really trying to enjoy something that’s right in front of me,” she said.

Jenner is the latest celebrity to star in a Pepsi “Live for Now Moments” video and responded this way when asked if she misses those childhood times with sis Kylie: “Of course I do. I’m a big kid. I still love being outside and, like, in the dirt.”

Is stepping back and saying “no” when she feels life spinning too fast something that comes easy?

“I’ve never been a yes person,” Jenner said. “If I don’t want to do something I probably am not going to do it.”

Read the latest on Donald Trump's first 100 days in office.
Topics:
All News Business News Entertainment News Lifestyle News U.S. News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » Entertainment News » Kardashian clan member Kendall…
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Today in History

1860: Pony Express debuts

Fed Photo of the Day

Marines learn explosive breaching

Top Stories

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

Apr 03, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 18.7219 -0.0062 1.73%
L 2020 25.1637 -0.0267 2.91%
L 2030 27.8923 -0.0516 4.13%
L 2040 29.9593 -0.0681 4.73%
L 2050 17.1415 -0.0466 5.28%
G Fund 15.2792 0.0031 0.59%
F Fund 17.6577 0.0475 0.93%
C Fund 32.6951 -0.0521 6.07%
S Fund 42.5126 -0.3577 4.57%
I Fund 26.3110 -0.0999 7.35%
Closing price updated at approx 6pm EST. each business day. More at tsp.gov.