Kevin Hart and Charlamagne The God to appear at BookCon

and The Associated Press April 20, 2017 1:19 pm < a min read
NEW YORK (AP) — Kevin Hart and Charlamagne The God should have a lot to talk about.

The comedian and the radio host will make a joint appearance June 4 at this year’s BookCon, convention organizers announced Thursday. Both will have books to promote. Hart’s memoir “I Can’t Make This Up” comes out June 6. Charlamagne The God’s “Black Privilege: Opportunity Comes to Those Who Create It” was released this week.

BookCon, a fan-based convention for the book world, will also feature Jeffrey Tambor, Dan Brown, Margaret Atwood and Veronica Roth. It will be held June 3-4 at the Javits Center in Manhattan.

