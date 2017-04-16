Sports Listen

Trending:

Who is on DoD's chopping block?Post-hiring freeze plan?VA responds to watchdog report
Headlines Get Email Alerts

Entertainment News

Home » The Associated Press » Entertainment News » Man who threatened Jews…

Man who threatened Jews on metal music site faces sentencing

By PAT EATON-ROBB
and The Associated Press April 16, 2017 11:31 am < a min read
Share

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — A Connecticut man who posted threats against Jews and synagogues on a metal music internet forum plans to argue at his sentencing that he has served enough time in prison.

Kendall Sullivan faces a judge Monday after agreeing in January to plead guilty to perpetrating a hoax.

Sullivan has been behind bars since July for posting messages on Metalthrone.net that threatened to “slaughter” Jews and “burn their Synagogue to the ground.”

Investigators searched the 50-year-old’s Stamford home and found more than two dozen firearms, gun parts, high-capacity magazines and hundreds of rounds of ammunition. The FBI says it believed it thwarted a horrific hate crime.

White House ends hiring freeze, mandates workforce, mission restructuring
Advertisement

Sullivan and his attorneys say he’s been punished enough. Prosecutors plan to argue for a prison sentence of more than a year.

Topics:
All News Entertainment News Media News U.S. News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » Entertainment News » Man who threatened Jews…
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Today in History

1865: Lincoln shot at Ford’s Theater

Fed Photo of the Day

CBP finds fake IED in luggage

Top Stories

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

Apr 13, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 18.7042 -0.0178 1.73%
L 2020 25.0919 -0.0534 2.91%
L 2030 27.7499 -0.0978 4.13%
L 2040 29.7740 -0.1252 4.73%
L 2050 17.0171 -0.0829 5.28%
G Fund 15.2891 0.0010 0.59%
F Fund 17.7770 0.0560 0.93%
C Fund 32.3062 -0.2211 6.07%
S Fund 41.9509 -0.3748 4.57%
I Fund 26.2532 -0.0802 7.35%
Closing price updated at approx 6pm EST. each business day. More at tsp.gov.