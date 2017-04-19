Sports Listen

‘Mississippi Grind’ directors sign on for ‘Captain Marvel’

By LINDSEY BAHR
and The Associated Press April 19, 2017 2:11 pm < a min read
LOS ANGELES (AP) — The co-directors of the indie gambling drama “Mississippi Grind” are making the leap to superhero films.

A source close to the project who was not authorized to speak publicly says Anna Boden and Ryan Fleck will direct “Captain Marvel,” which is scheduled for release in March 2019.

Brie Larson is set to star as the titular character in Marvel Studios’ first female-centric superhero film. The script is being co-written by “Inside Out” writer Meg LeFauve and Nicole Perlman, who co-wrote “Guardians of the Galaxy.”

Boden and Fleck, who also collaborated on the Ryan Gosling drama “Half Nelson,” are the latest in a long string of indie directors signing up for studio blockbusters.

Representatives for the directing team did not immediately respond to request for comment.

