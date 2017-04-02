Only on AP: Birthday surprise for Doris Day: She’s really 95

LOS ANGELES (AP) — To Doris Day’s many admirers, the pert and fresh-faced charmer who starred in “Pillow Talk” and “Move Over Darling” is ageless.

But Day turns 95 on Monday — a surprise to even the star herself, who has long pegged her age to a 1924 birthdate that would make her 93.

A copy of Day’s birth certificate, obtained by The Associated Press from Ohio’s Office of Vital Statistics, settles the issue: she was born in Cincinnati on April 3, 1922, making her 95.

In a statement Sunday, Day said she’s never paid much attention to birthdays but added, “It’s great to finally know how old I really am!”

She’s celebrating her now milestone birthday the way she always does, asking support for her favorite cause, animal welfare.