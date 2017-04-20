Sports Listen

Trending:

How to feds feel about reorg?Trump EO: Buy AmericanDoD pushback on State cuts
Headlines Get Email Alerts

Entertainment News

Home » The Associated Press » Entertainment News » Prince's 1980s band hits…

Prince’s 1980s band hits the road for memorial tour

By JEFF BAENEN
and The Associated Press April 20, 2017 2:11 am < a min read
Share

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — For members of Prince’s 1980s backing band The Revolution, reuniting and hitting the road for a spring U.S. tour is how they are coping with the “Purple Rain” pop superstar’s unexpected death a year ago.

When Prince died of an accidental painkiller overdose, members of The Revolution were mourning at a Minneapolis hotel and made an impromptu video, promising to reunite for shows honoring their one-time flamboyant front man. After three sold-out shows at the fabled First Avenue nightclub (the setting of Prince’s hit 1984 movie “Purple Rain”) in September, The Revolution is back, preparing to kick off a tour Friday at Paisley Park in the Minneapolis suburb of Chanhassen on the anniversary of Prince’s death.

The tour includes stops in Chicago, Washington, D.C., New York, Cleveland, Detroit, Los Angeles and San Francisco before ending in Seattle on July 15.

Read the latest on Donald Trump's first 100 days in office.

Topics:
All News Entertainment News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » Entertainment News » Prince's 1980s band hits…
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Today in History

1775: First battle of the American Revolution

Fed Photo of the Day

Fox in California national park

Top Stories

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

Apr 19, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 18.7245 -0.0018 1.73%
L 2020 25.1347 -0.0046 2.91%
L 2030 27.8184 -0.0073 4.13%
L 2040 29.8599 -0.0083 4.73%
L 2050 17.0728 -0.0045 5.28%
G Fund 15.2951 0.0010 0.59%
F Fund 17.8096 -0.0192 0.93%
C Fund 32.4394 -0.0513 6.07%
S Fund 42.5173 0.1153 4.57%
I Fund 26.1882 0.0078 7.35%
Closing price updated at approx 6pm EST. each business day. More at tsp.gov.