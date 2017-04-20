Prince’s 1980s band hits the road for memorial tour

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — For members of Prince’s 1980s backing band The Revolution, reuniting and hitting the road for a spring U.S. tour is how they are coping with the “Purple Rain” pop superstar’s unexpected death a year ago.

When Prince died of an accidental painkiller overdose, members of The Revolution were mourning at a Minneapolis hotel and made an impromptu video, promising to reunite for shows honoring their one-time flamboyant front man. After three sold-out shows at the fabled First Avenue nightclub (the setting of Prince’s hit 1984 movie “Purple Rain”) in September, The Revolution is back, preparing to kick off a tour Friday at Paisley Park in the Minneapolis suburb of Chanhassen on the anniversary of Prince’s death.

The tour includes stops in Chicago, Washington, D.C., New York, Cleveland, Detroit, Los Angeles and San Francisco before ending in Seattle on July 15.