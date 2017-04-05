Sports Listen

Rector charged with stealing money at Catholic priests’ home

The Associated Press April 5, 2017
PHILADELPHIA (AP) — The rector of a church-owned retirement home for Roman Catholic priests has been charged with embezzling $535,000 to pay for casino visits, high-end dinners and Philadelphia Pops concerts.

Federal prosecutors have charged Msgr. William A. Dombrow with skimming money for nearly nine years from an account meant to support Villa St. Joseph.

The Philadelphia archdiocese runs the facility to house aging priests and those accused of sexual abuse. Much of the stolen money came from insurance payments for priests who died and from parishioners who left the facility money.

Authorities say the 77-year-old Dombrow had sole access to the account.

Dombrow has been charged by way of a criminal information, which often means a defendant is cooperating. His attorney hasn’t returned a phone message left Wednesday seeking comment.

