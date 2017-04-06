Sports Listen

Trending:

IRS: 'Yes' to private collectorsFuture of Defense Innovation BoardNew IT budget guidelines
Headlines Get Email Alerts

Entertainment News

Home » The Associated Press » Entertainment News » Report: NBC bumps up…

Report: NBC bumps up order of new “Will & Grace” episodes

By master
and The Associated Press April 6, 2017 6:17 am < a min read
Share

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Fans of the long-dormant NBC sitcom “Will & Grace” will get even more chances to see the cast reunited on the network this fall.

Deadline reports NBC has bumped its order for a revival of the series from 10 to 12 episodes.

NBC announced the series’ return to its lineup in January. It originally ran from 1998 to 2006.

The revival was prompted by a 10-minute episode released online in September that urged voters to back Hillary Clinton in the presidential election.

Online Chat: DJ Kachman, the Veterans Affairs Department’s director of mobile and security technology transformation lead, on April 10, at 1 p.m.
Advertisement

Topics:
All News Entertainment News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » Entertainment News » Report: NBC bumps up…
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Today in History

1916: Conservationists lobby Congress for National Park Service

Fed Photo of the Day

USDA Local Food Impacts Conference at GWU

Top Stories

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

Apr 05, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 18.7137 -0.0107 1.73%
L 2020 25.1386 -0.0301 2.91%
L 2030 27.8455 -0.0545 4.13%
L 2040 29.8981 -0.0703 4.73%
L 2050 17.1006 -0.0466 5.28%
G Fund 15.2811 0.0010 0.59%
F Fund 17.6553 -0.0021 0.93%
C Fund 32.6217 -0.0969 6.07%
S Fund 42.1089 -0.3867 4.57%
I Fund 26.3069 -0.0111 7.35%
Closing price updated at approx 6pm EST. each business day. More at tsp.gov.