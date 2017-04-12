Sports Listen

Sculptor of Wall Street’s bull wants ‘Fearless Girl’ moved

By master
and The Associated Press April 12, 2017 1:06 pm < a min read
NEW YORK (AP) — The sculptor of Wall Street’s “Charging Bull” says New York City is violating his legal rights by forcing his bronze beast to face off against the “Fearless Girl.”

Artist Arturo Di Modica (dee-MOH’-dih-kuh) said Wednesday that the new neighboring statue changes his bull into something negative.

He says the bull’s message is supposed to be “freedom in the world, peace, strength, power and love.”

His lawyers say “Fearless Girl” exploits the bull for commercial purposes. They want it moved and are hoping for an amicable solution.

Artist Kristen Visbal’s statue of a girl with her hands on her hips was placed on the traffic island on March 7.

Mayor Bill de Blasio says men who don’t like women taking up space “are exactly why we need ‘Fearless Girl.'”

The Associated Press

