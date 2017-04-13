Sports Listen

She’s only 5, but Beckham daughter gets brand protection

April 13, 2017
LONDON (AP) — Harper Beckham is only 5 years old, but her famous mother already is taking steps to protect her brand.

Fashion designer and former Spice Girl Victoria Beckham has registered daughter Harper’s name with intellectual property authorities in Britain and Europe.

That will make it easier for Harper to market items in her own name and also offer her legal protections if she goes into show business.

The application filed in December names Victoria Beckham as the holder of the rights as parent and guardian.

The three sons of Victoria and soccer star David Beckham — Brooklyn, Romeo and Cruz — also have their names protected by earlier filings.

The Beckhams have amassed considerable wealth through Victoria’s music and David’s soccer career.

Victoria Beckham has since launched a popular fashion label.

