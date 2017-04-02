Sports Listen

Singer Luke Bryan, jokingly, gets political about ACM Awards

By MESFIN FEKADU
and The Associated Press April 2, 2017 9:54 am < a min read
Academy of Country Music Awards host Luke Bryan says tonight’s show will unite Democrats and Republicans.

The country star and part-time comedian is hosting Sunday’s show for the fifth straight year.

He joked ahead of it about his country music party duties at the Las Vegas event held annually and airing live on CBS.

Bryan says in an interview he believes “Democrats and Republicans are going to get along on Sunday night. They’re all going to watch the ACMs together and stuff’s going to start happening in this country.”

He says “cats and dogs are going to make out.”

Bray’s co-host at the T-Mobile Arena event is Dierks Bentley.

Performers include Carrie Underwood, Jason Aldean, Miranda Lambert, Faith Hill and Tim McGraw.

The awards start at 8 p.m. Eastern.

