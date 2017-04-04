Sports Listen

Trending:

IRS shows improvementsNew cuts for EPA?Navy looking for new hires?
Headlines Get Email Alerts

Entertainment News

Home » The Associated Press » Entertainment News » Stephanie Seymour completes alcohol…

Stephanie Seymour completes alcohol program; charges dropped

By master
and The Associated Press April 4, 2017 4:08 pm < a min read
Share

STAMFORD, Conn. (AP) — Former supermodel Stephanie Seymour has had drunken driving and other charges erased from her record in Connecticut after she completed a yearlong program that included treatment for alcohol abuse.

The charges were dismissed Tuesday during a hearing in Stamford Superior Court. The 48-year-old former Victoria’s Secret and Sports Illustrated model did not appear in court.

She said in a statement provided by her lawyer that she was grateful “this unfortunate event” had come to a close. She says, “I hope that people can learn from this.”

Police say Seymour backed her limited edition Land Rover into a Mercedes Benz on a highway exit ramp in her hometown of Greenwich in January 2016. She also was charged with crashing into a utility pole and leaving the scene later that day.

Online Chat: DJ Kachman, the Veterans Affairs Department’s director of mobile and security technology transformation lead, on April 10, at 1 p.m.
Advertisement

Topics:
All News Entertainment News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » Entertainment News » Stephanie Seymour completes alcohol…
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Today in History

1949: NATO pact signed

Federal News Radio presents a daily update of important moments in the history of the U.S. government.

Fed Photo of the Day

Ben Carson signs book during Texas listening tour

Photos of the amazing, moving, important and amusing things happening in the federal community.

Top Stories

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

Apr 03, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 18.7219 -0.0062 1.73%
L 2020 25.1637 -0.0267 2.91%
L 2030 27.8923 -0.0516 4.13%
L 2040 29.9593 -0.0681 4.73%
L 2050 17.1415 -0.0466 5.28%
G Fund 15.2792 0.0031 0.59%
F Fund 17.6577 0.0475 0.93%
C Fund 32.6951 -0.0521 6.07%
S Fund 42.5126 -0.3577 4.57%
I Fund 26.3110 -0.0999 7.35%
Closing price updated at approx 6pm EST. each business day. More at tsp.gov.