Sports Listen

Trending:

IRS shows improvementsNew cuts for EPA?Navy looking for new hires?
Headlines Get Email Alerts

Entertainment News

Home » The Associated Press » Entertainment News » STORY REMOVED: BC-US--Netflix-Thumbs-Up Or Down

STORY REMOVED: BC-US–Netflix-Thumbs-Up Or Down

By master
and The Associated Press April 4, 2017 10:48 pm < a min read
Share

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — The Associated Press has withdrawn its story about changes to Netflix’s ratings system. The story was published prematurely in error.

The AP

Topics:
All News Business News Entertainment News Technology News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » Entertainment News » STORY REMOVED: BC-US--Netflix-Thumbs-Up Or Down
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Today in History

1949: NATO pact signed

Federal News Radio presents a daily update of important moments in the history of the U.S. government.

Fed Photo of the Day

Timber City exhibit at the National Building Museum

Photos of the amazing, moving, important and amusing things happening in the federal community.

Top Stories

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

Apr 04, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 18.7244 0.0025 1.73%
L 2020 25.1687 0.0050 2.91%
L 2030 27.9000 0.0077 4.13%
L 2040 29.9684 0.0091 4.73%
L 2050 17.1472 0.0057 5.28%
G Fund 15.2801 0.0009 0.59%
F Fund 17.6574 -0.0003 0.93%
C Fund 32.7186 0.0235 6.07%
S Fund 42.4956 -0.0170 4.57%
I Fund 26.3180 0.0070 7.35%
Closing price updated at approx 6pm EST. each business day. More at tsp.gov.