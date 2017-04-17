Sports Listen

Talk-radio host Alex Jones argues persona in custody dispute

By master
and The Associated Press April 17, 2017 10:59 am < a min read
AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — A lawyer defending right-wing radio host and conspiracy theorist Alex Jones in a child custody dispute says Jones is a “performance artist” whose on-air persona differs from the private man.

Attorney Randall Wilhite said at a recent pretrial hearing that evaluating Jones based on his on-air comments is like judging Jack Nicholson based on his role as the Joker in “Batman.”

The Austin American-Statesman reports (http://atxne.ws/2pGyXLz ) that Kelly Jones described her ex-husband at a recent pretrial hearing in Austin as “not a stable person.” She’s seeking sole or joint custody of their children, ages 14, 12 and 9.

Jury selection in the case began Monday.

Alex Jones began on public access television and his Infowars programming on radio, YouTube and other platforms draws millions of listeners.

