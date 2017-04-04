Sports Listen

Television pilot ‘Scalped’ to begin filming in New Mexico

April 4, 2017
SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — A television pilot adapted from the comic book series “Scalped” will begin filming this month in New Mexico.

The story is based on the critically acclaimed series written by Jason Aaron and illustrated by R.M. Guera. Horizon Scripted Television LLC is producing the pilot being filmed in Santa Fe and at Pojoaque and Laguna pueblos.

State Film Office director Nick Maniatis says it’s an honor for New Mexico to have been chosen as the location where ‘Scalped’ creators will bring their project to life.

The project will employ about 120 New Mexico crew members, 15 principal actors from the state and some 350 extras. Directors are Adil El Arbi and Bilall Fallah.

The cast includes Alex Meraz, Gil Birmingham, Zahn McClarnon, Irene Bedard, Lily Gladstone and Chaske Spencer.

