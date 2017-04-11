Sports Listen

Trending:

Changes coming to TSP?White House meets with CIOsDefense contracting drawdown over?
Headlines Get Email Alerts

Entertainment News

Home » The Associated Press » Entertainment News » 'The Burial Hour' by…

‘The Burial Hour’ by Jeffery Deaver keeps readers guessing

By JEFF AYERS
and The Associated Press April 11, 2017 11:19 am 2 min read
Share

“The Burial Hour” (Grand Central Publishing), by Jeffery Deaver

The latest in Jeffery Deaver’s series featuring forensic detective Lincoln Rhyme and his partner, Amelia Sachs, throws them both literally into foreign territory.

A 9-year-old girl witnesses a man abducted on the streets of New York, and the kidnapper leaves a miniature hangman’s noose at the scene. Rhyme and Sachs are called in to investigate and they soon learn of a video recording of the victim slowly being hanged by a man in the shadows while eerie music plays. He calls himself “The Composer,” and with some quick thinking and deduction, they’re able to find and rescue the victim before he dies. Unfortunately, The Composer escapes.

When an abduction occurs in Italy under similar circumstances, Rhyme and Sachs fly to Europe to assist in the capture of this elusive villain. Working with local authorities, they try to not only stop The Composer, but also uncover a motive. Will they be able to figure it out in time to save The Composer’s latest conquest?

Read the latest on Donald Trump's first 100 days in office.
Advertisement

Deaver is a master of plot twists, and they are abundant in this story that keeps the reader guessing about who can be trusted and what’s behind the motivations of the abductor. Putting Rhyme and Sachs in unknown territory showcases a different side of their characters. Making them jump through hoops to keep international peace gives the story an extra edge.

The usual aspect of terror and the ticking-clock plot device that Deaver is known for seems not to be as prominent in “The Burial Hour” as in previous novels, but that doesn’t mean the story line isn’t suspenseful. Perhaps it’s the focus on so many new characters when the reader primarily wants to read about Rhyme and Sachs. Even with that in mind, this is still essential for fans of the franchise.

Topics:
All News Entertainment News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » Entertainment News » 'The Burial Hour' by…
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Today in History

1970: Apollo 13 launched to the moon

Fed Photo of the Day

Orangutan infant and mother at Smithsonian National Zoo

Top Stories

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

Apr 10, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 18.7261 0.0073 1.73%
L 2020 25.1645 0.0138 2.91%
L 2030 27.8872 0.0207 4.13%
L 2040 29.9508 0.0251 4.73%
L 2050 17.1353 0.0159 5.28%
G Fund 15.2861 0.0030 0.59%
F Fund 17.6550 0.0150 0.93%
C Fund 32.6919 0.0242 6.07%
S Fund 42.5605 0.1149 4.57%
I Fund 26.2554 0.0158 7.35%
Closing price updated at approx 6pm EST. each business day. More at tsp.gov.