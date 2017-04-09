Sports Listen

The Latest: Billie Piper wins best actress Olivier Award

April 9, 2017
LONDON (AP) — The Latest on British theater’s Olivier Awards (all times local):

6:40 p.m.

Billie Piper has been named best actress at Britain’s Olivier Awards for “Yerma.”

Piper won raves for her performance as a woman whose desire for a child has devastating consequences. The show — adapted by Simon Stone from a Federico Garcia Lorca tragedy — sold out its run at London’s tiny Young Vic theater.

Piper, a former star of “Doctor Who” and “Secret Diary of a Call Girl,” thanked her children, saying, “This doesn’t really mean anything to them at the moment, but maybe it will one day.”

The Oliviers are Britain’s equivalent of Broadway’s Tony Awards, and celebrate London theater, opera and dance.

___

10:15 a.m.

Producers of “Harry Potter and the Cursed Child” hope the play will work its magic at British theater’s Olivier Awards, where it’s nominated in 11 categories including best new play.

Jamie Parker, who plays a grown-up Harry in the stage sequel to J.K. Rowling’s wizarding saga, is nominated for best actor. He’s up against Ian McKellen, Tom Hollander and Ed Harris.

Best-actress nominees include Glenda Jackson for “King Lear” and Ruth Wilson for “Hedda Gabler.”

The movie-inspired comedy “Groundhog Day” has eight nominations, including best new musical, at Britain’s equivalent of Broadway’s Tony Awards.

Kenneth Branagh will be honored for his contribution to theatre during Sunday’s black-tie ceremony at London’s Royal Albert Hall.

Named for the late actor Laurence Olivier, the prizes honor achievements in London theater, musicals, dance and opera.

