The Latest: Fans say farewell to music legend Chuck Berry

ST. LOUIS (AP) — The Latest on the public viewing and private service honoring rock ‘n’ roll legend Chuck Berry (all times local):

8:30 a.m.

Fans young and old are filing into a St. Louis music club to pay their final respects to rock ‘n’ roll legend Chuck Berry, who died last month at age 90.

The Pageant, where Berry often performed, opened its doors Sunday morning for a four-hour public viewing, which will be followed by a private service for family and friends.

The musician behind hits such as “Johnny B. Goode,” ”Sweet Little Sixteen” and “Roll Over Beethoven” had a profound influence on rock ‘n’ roll, from garage bands to stadium acts such as the Beatles and The Rolling Stones.

Berry was the first artist in the inaugural 1986 class to go into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame, and he closed out its concert in 1995 to celebrate that Cleveland building’s opening.

1 a.m.

Chuck Berry fans have the chance to say their final farewells to the late rock ‘n’ roll visionary.

Fans can file past Berry’s casket later Sunday at a St. Louis club where he often performed. After the public viewing, a private service will be held for family and friends of the music legend, who died March 18 at age 90.

