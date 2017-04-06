Sports Listen

The Latest: Former Fox anchor: Harassment is pervasive

By master
and The Associated Press April 6, 2017 12:05 pm 1 min read
NEW YORK (AP) — The latest on sexual-harassment allegations at Fox News (all times local):

11:30 a.m.

The former anchor whose sexual harassment lawsuit led to the firing of Fox News chief Roger Ailes says harassment is pervasive and women have to all agree that “we’re not going to take it anymore.”

Gretchen Carlson said Thursday that thousands of women have shared their stories with her since her lawsuit became public last summer.

Carlson and the attorney who represented her, Nancy Erika Smith, spoke at the Women in the World conference in New York City.

Smith criticized President Donald Trump for defending Fox News host Bill O’Reilly from new allegations of sexual harassment. She said Trump “just called a bunch of women liars,” adding that’s designed “to shut us up.”

Fox News has not responded to comment requests.

8:45 a.m.

U.S. Rep. Maxine Waters says Fox News host Bill O’Reilly “needs to go to jail” over sexual harassment allegations.

The Democratic congresswoman from California told MSNBC’s Chris Hayes during a Wednesday appearance that it’s “all catching up with O’Reilly” and described the situation at Fox News as a “sexual harassment enterprise.” The New York Times has reported that five women were paid $13 million to settle allegations O’Reilly mistreated them. O’Reilly hasn’t admitted any wrongdoing.

Waters also criticized President Donald Trump for defending the Fox News star, saying his words of support are “coming out of the mouth of someone who has said some terrible things about women.” She calls O’Reilly and Trump “two of a kind.”

O’Reilly apologized last week for a glib remark about Waters’ hair.

Fox News didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment.

